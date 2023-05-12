Heavy snowfall makes driving difficult with lower visibility and slippery roads
While driving in snowy weather, follow some tips to drive safe
Always keep the windshield and windows squeaky clean to get best visibility
Having good visibility allows you ample time to react in case of an emergency
Keep driving with headlights on low beam
Drive slow and steady and keep enough distance from the vehicle ahead
Use indicators whenever turning right or left
Keep driving following a lane and don't make sudden changes
Always drive carefully and be vigilant