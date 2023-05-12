Driving in snowy weather conditions poses tough challenge for drivers

Published May 12, 2023

Heavy snowfall makes driving difficult with lower visibility and slippery roads

While driving in snowy weather, follow some tips to drive safe

Always keep the windshield and windows squeaky clean to get best visibility

Having good visibility allows you ample time to react in case of an emergency

Keep driving with headlights on low beam

Drive slow and steady and keep enough distance from the vehicle ahead

Use indicators whenever turning right or left

Keep driving following a lane and don't make sudden changes

Always drive carefully and be vigilant
