This company offered Okinawa e-scooters as Diwali gift to employees

When the price of petrol and fuel have shot through the roof and pollution has returned to North India, only a few could think of a better Diwali gift than this company based in Surat. Alliance Group, a company which runs business of embroidery machines, decided to offer electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gifts this year.

The electric scooters, which appear to be Okinawa PraisePro priced at ₹76,848 (ex-showroom) was gifted to 35 employees of the company on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday at an event.

Subhash Dawar, Director of Alliance Group, was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “In view of increasing fuel prices and other factors we've decided to gift electric vehicles to our employees. This issue not only remains in the media headlines but has also affected the financials stand of the company. This will not only save the expenditure on fuel but will also allow our company to contribute towards environmental protection and green appearance."

Subhash further said that he has always believed in the goodwill of the environment, and likes to live in the company of nature. He also mentioned that it is his passion to take every possible step for the protection of the environment.

The Okinawa PraisePro electric scooters are offered with a 2.0 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which helps the 1000 Watt, BLDC motor to move the vehicle. It can generate peak power of 2500 Watt, has a top speed of 58 kmph, can fully recharge through a micro-charger with auto cut function in less than three hours and offer a range of up to 88 kms on single charge.