Thailand September domestic car sales fall 4.1% y/y: Industry federation

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST Reuters

  • Thai September domestic car sales rose 12.4% from August, helped by easing coronavirus restrictions, government relief measures and launches of new car models.

Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 16th straight month in September, down 4.1% from a year earlier to 77,433 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak hurt demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Monday.

But sales rose 12.4% from August, helped by easing virus restrictions, government relief measures and launches of new car models, it said.

In August, car sales dropped 12.1% from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

