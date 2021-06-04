Tesla recalls thousands of EVs over possible issue with seat belts

Tesla has reportedly issued recall orders for close to five thousand units of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles to check a potential issue with the seatbelts inside these units. The affected Model 3 units were manufactured between 2018 and 2020 while the suspect Model Y units are models between 2019 and 2021.

US media, referring to data from the country's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), reported that the problem deals with incorrectly attached seat belt fasteners. The shoulder belt needs to be fixed firmly in place to a car's B-pillar for it to function as intended.

Tesla had issued a recall in China for a similar reason in the past. This had covered a few hundred units which were inspected and, if required, repaired or replaced.

Fortunately, no accident has been reported anywhere owing to this possible fault with the seat belts but it does come at an inopportune time for the California-based company that is facing the heat over quality-control issues.

Recall orders are common across the world and most auto manufacturers actively participate in such measures. But it does take a hit on customer confidence, something Tesla has traditionally excelled in. But recent times have seen many complaining of quality issues - some minor while others quite major, which may have hurt the image of the EV maker.

Tesla continues to be a leader, and by quite a distance, when it comes to the global EV market but rivals are threatening to catch up. Companies like Volkswagen, Mercedes, Renault, Hyundai, Kia and even Toyota have either launched or are planning to launch battery-powered vehicles.