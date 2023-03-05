Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y sedans due to loose bolt issue

US EV giant Tesla is recalling 3,470 Model Y sedans that were built from 2022 through 2023 in the US because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames in these electric cars may not have been securely tightened. As per the US safety agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.

Since December, Tesla has received five warranty claims that may be related to these conditions. However, the company said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

Tesla will inspect bolts securing second-row driver-side and passenger-side seat back frames to the lower seat frames and if needed tighten them to specifications.

Also Read : Toyota engineers dub Tesla Model Y a work of art. Here is why



In December, a Tesla supplier implemented improved process controls along with improved training and supervision to ensure bolts are torqued to specifications.

In a separate development, Tesla appears to have decided to pause the roll-out of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software to the new vehicle owners until the glitch with the software is fixed. The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found safety concerns in the FSD Beta that Tesla must address, reports Teslarati. However, it also reports that NHTSA has not mandated the automaker to pause the FSD Beta software rollout entirely, but the US-based EV manufacturer is doing that voluntarily.

The report claims that unless the situation can be appropriately remedied, Tesla is stopping all new updates regarding the FSD Beta. The automaker reportedly said that until the software version containing the fix is available, it has paused the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta.

First Published Date: