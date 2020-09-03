Tata Motors' sales in August jump 21.6% in year-on-year comparison

Tata Motors sold a total of 35,420 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month, a substantial year-on-year growth of 21.6% from August of 2019 when it sold 29,140 units.

The reversal in fortunes could well be because the overall improved market sentiments in the Indian automobile sector as well as the launch of new products like Altroz and the 2020 Harrier.

Part of the $110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors manufactures cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, and also owns the Jaguar Land Rover brand.

While sales in the commercial vehicles' segment was not much to write home about - the company sold a total of 17,889 in August, down from 24,850 in the same month of 2019, the uptick in the PV segment would auger well for Tata Motors even as most other major manufacturers also report positive year-on-year growth. And with the festive months coming up, many predict these figures to further consolidate.