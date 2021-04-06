Tata Motors opens 10 new showrooms in Delhi-NCR in a single day

Tata Motors has opened ten new showrooms across Delhi-NCR in a single day, as the homegrown auto major has claimed. The automaker also claims that this has been the biggest retail network expansion drive from the company done in a single day.

Among these ten new showrooms, seven are in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad. With this addition, Tata Motors currently has a total of 29 retail outlets in the national capital region. As the automobile giant claims, this expansion drive is a part of the company’s retail acceleration strategy.

All these Tata Motors retail outlets and workshops are claimed to be equipped with latest technology, advance mechanization and automation. Tata Motors says that these new showrooms will provide the customers faster service turnaround experience. The automaker has been aiming to increase its retail reach aggressively.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, has said that this retail network expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance. He also added that the automaker has registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% in FY21, as compared to FY20.

"In line with our retail expansion plans, we are elated to inaugurate ten new outlets in Delhi NCR in a single day. Our ‘New Forever’ range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online & offline, as we cater to their evolving needs," Amba further added.