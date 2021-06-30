Super Car Club Garage announces new superbike division

Super Car Club Garage (SCCG) has announced the launch of a brand-new division dedicated to superbikes. The auto restoration and maintenance brand says that the soaring popularity of superbikes in India has forced it to extend its services to superbikes owners in addition to supercar and vintage car owners.

SCCG has a 45,000 sq.ft facility located in Jekegram in Thane, Mumbai. It is claimed to provide premium quality services in restoration and maintenance of supercars and vintage cars. In addition, the company also provides several other facilities such as service vans in case of breakdowns, monsoon parking facility, pick up and drop facility, an in-house race track, and testing facility.

(Also Read: Things to consider when buying a used superbike)

The company says that the superbike customers will now be able to enjoy all the benefits provided to the existing supercar and vintage car owners. “This facility is now extended to all Superbike owners to come and get their bikes serviced and tuned. With this extension under one roof, there is no other facility in the country offering complete end-to-end services for cars and bikes," said Gautam Hari Singhania, Founder, and Chairman, Super Car Club.

To lead the new initiative, the company has also appointed the industry veterans Zubin Ponnappa, Owner of Zubinn Design and Sameer Samant, Founder and CEO FG Motorcycles Pvt. Ltd to deliver high quality of services to superbike owners.

“Having witnessed a very positive response from Super Car and Vintage Car owners along with people coming in to get luxury cars serviced, it is a logical and mindful extension to launch a Superbike Division at Super Car Club Garage. Additionally, we have the best-experienced people from the car and bike industry to cater to the varied needs of our client base," added Singhania.