Sony Vision-S car may not hit roads but focus is on innovation: Report

Sony created ripples of tectonic proportions when it first showcased its Vision-S Concept in May of this year at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Many felt that the concept car was a glimpse into Sony plans of entering the automotive world at a time when a number of major consumer electronics' companies are also working towards the same objective.

Soon enough though, hopes of Vision-S hitting global roads were dashed as reports confirmed there are no such plans. Now, a top Sony official has said that the Japanese company will continue to look at how it can contribute in the evolving space of personal and public mobility.

Izumi Kawanishi, Executive Vice President at Sony, told Automotive News that the focus is currently on innovation. "We have to investigate what is our purpose in contributing to mobility service," he said. “That is our basic idea, and we have to continue the R&D phase."

And innovation could be the next big turf war in the world of automobiles as more and more cars are becoming increasingly advanced, not only in terms of drive capabilities but when it comes to features offered as well. Kawanishi recognizes this and says bringing together AV technologies never-before seen in any car needs special attention. “In order to build such entertainment space in the vehicle, we need to understand the opportunity and build the right cabin system," he said.

With infotainment screen sizes increasing all the time, with high-end sound systems finding way into mass-market cars and with features like in-car gaming, video-conferencing and more, tech-based companies can have a massive say in the world of automobiles. And it may not be necessary for them to actually develop and roll out an outright vehicle for consumers, even if the likes of Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi are rumoured to have such aspirations.