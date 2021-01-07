Sales of electric vehicles jumped three times in 2020 in this European country

Top Sections
  • Incentives to buyers to opt for battery-powered vehicles as well as encouraging manufacturers is showing results.
  • To meet emission curtailing objectives, electric vehicles are seen as a viable option.

Sales of battery-electric vehicles in Germany increased three-fold to more than 194,000 units in 2020, the country's road-traffic regulator said on Wednesday, citing the appeal of a more diversified product offering and of more reliable technology.

"E-mobility has become a mainstream feature of the mobile society," the president of German regulator KBA, Richard Damm, said in a statement.

Since vehicles with full or partial electric propulsion reached a market share of 22% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the German government was well on its way to reach its goal to have 7 million to 10 million registered electric vehicles on German roads by 2030, he added

Battery-electric vehicles made up 1.2% of all registered passenger cars in Germany at the end of 2020, up from 0.5% a year earlier, KBA said.