Fuel shortage fear hits amid truckers’ protest, rush to buy petrol, diesel

Protests against new Hit and Run law could soon spiral into a fuel crisis as commercial vehicle drivers continue to block roads for the second day this year. Petrol pumps in many states witnessed long queues as commuters lined up to fill tanks amid fuel shortage fear. The new law, passed by the Parliament in December, will kick in later this year with stricter provision of punishment. With jail term of 10 years and fine of up to ₹7 lakh, commercial vehicle drivers have raised voice against the ‘harsh’ provisions under the law which replaces Indian Penal Code.

Petrol pumps in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab saw long queues on Tuesday as rush to fill up tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against new Hit and Run accident law.

It all started with tankers in Maharashtra refusing to supply fuel to petrol pumps on Monday. According to Chetan Modi, President of Petrol Dealers Association in Mumbai, fuel supply to around 200 petrol pumps in the city was affected due to the drivers' agitation. "Petrol pumps started getting dry since yesterday. If we won't get the supply, most of the pumps will run out of fuel from today," he said. The depots of oil marketing companies at Sewri in Mumbai saw commercial vehicle drivers stopping fuel tankers amid protests. Around 180 tankers refuel daily at the depots.

An association of petrol pump dealers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Marathwada said the crisis will escalate further on Tuesday. Some petrol pumps have already stopped functioning. "Drivers of tankers that carry fuel from Panewadi (in Nashik) have called for agitation and have stopped filling fuel. Around 900 to 1,200 tankers carry fuel from depots of oil companies and transport it to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Dhule, Jalgaon and other districts," Aqeel Abbas, Secretary of Petroleum Dealers Association told new agency PTI. "As per the new law, the hit-and-run cases can attract up to 10 years jail term and a fine of ₹7 lakh. We are drivers, how can we pay such a big fine amount?" he added.

Protests was witnessed in Nagpur as well, where it triggered panic buying as commuters lined up in huge numbers at petrol pumps since Monday night. “If the agitation is not called off, many fuel stations in Nashik district will run dry as they are not allowing dealers to fill their tankers. The gates have been closed and not a single tanker was allowed to carry fuel," Bhushan Bhosale, President of Nashik District Petrol Dealers Association, said.

Madhya Pradesh also witnessed similar scenes, where people rushed to petrol pumps in various cities fearing fuel supply crisis. Ashish Singh, DM of Bhopal, assured there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the district yet. Indore district administration also held a meeting with representatives of oil companies and petrol pump dealers' association. There are efforts undertaken to ensure the crisis does not boil over in coming days. Ajay Singh, president of the Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Association, said, "The new provision on hit-and-run cases will apply to all vehicles, not only to tankers or trucks. There are problems at some places, and people are scrambling to store fuel in panic."

Other states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are also witnessing protests by commercial vehicle drivers, which not only involve truckers but bus, cab and auto-rickshaw drivers too.

The new Hit and Run law was passed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita by the Centre last year. The specific rule on such road accident cases says that if the driver flees from the spot after a road accident without informing the police about the collision, he will have to face 10 years in jail and fine of ₹7 lakh.

