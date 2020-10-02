Royal Enfield total sales up 1% in September to 60,041 units

Royal Enfield total sales up 1% in September to 60,041 units1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 1% increase in total sales at 60,041 units in September.
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 1 per cent increase in total sales at 60,041 units in September.
The company had registered total sales of 59,500 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Domestic sales stood at 55,910 units as against 54,858 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added.
Exports were at 4,131 units during the month as compared with 4,642 units in September 2019, a decline of 11 per cent, it said.
