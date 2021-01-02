Royal Enfield ends 2020 strong, sales rise 37% in December

Royal Enfield ends 2020 strong, sales rise 37% in December1 min read . 12:15 PM IST
- Royal Enfield recorded an overall sales of 68,995 units in December as against 50,416 units in the corresponding month a year ago.
Royal Enfield on Friday announced that it has witnessed a rise of 37% in December sales. The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker recorded an overall sales of 68,995 units last month as against 50,416 units in the corresponding month a year ago.
While the domestic sales grew by 35% at 65,492 units, as against 48,489 units in the year-ago month, exports grew by 82% at 3,503 units last month as compared to 1,927 units in December 2019.
Royal Enfield has announced in the past that it plans to launch 28 new bikes in the next 7 years, one in every quarter and it seeks to further strengthen its position in both domestic as well as international markets. The retro-classic bike maker also plans to set up an assembly unit in Thailand this year, followed by Brazil.
"We have now got a product plan for the next five to seven years. We are looking at launching a new model almost every quarter and I am not even talking variants and colour options kind of stuff...28 models at least (in the next seven years) that's the bare minimum," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari has previously told PTI.
As far as upcoming motorcycles are concerned, the company will introduce an array of new bikes this year including the next-gen Classic 350, updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and more bikes (Full information here).