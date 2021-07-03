Road rage gone right? Abusive cyclist crashes into parked car

Road rages are common around the world but it is not often that one sees that ending in an accident. In a recent incident that took place in Dublin, a cyclist crashed into a parked Nissan vehicle while turning behind to abuse a van driver. The video of this incident is being circulated widely on social media.

In the video, one can see the cyclist riding in the middle of the road of the Dublin Industrial Estate in Glasnevin. He refused to let pass the van driver who can be heard honking from behind. One can also observe the road to be wide enough for more than one vehicle to go through. In the middle of this, the cyclist turned and hurled abuses at the van driver and also showed his bike lock in a threatening gesture. Immediately after, the former crashed into a parked Nissan vehicle and he pirouetted in the air before landing heavily on the concrete roadway. Unfortunately, the cyclist, in his wave of anger, was unaware that the road had a slight bend to the left and the Nissan car was parked on the grass lane.

The video garnered a lot of comments from Twitter users. It has also been reposted by many. Some of them said that the cyclist was given an instant karma lesson for his aggressive outburst. One of the Twitter users posted as a funny comment that the incident was more like a 'Tour de Farce'. One also commented if the Nissan was okay after the crash. One commented that the only crime by the van driver was that he stopped filming. However, it is not known if the van driver made any official complaint against the cyclist.