Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Renault, Nissan Alliance To Roll Out 4 Suvs, 2 Evs With Indian Market In Focus

Renault, Nissan alliance to roll out 4 SUVs, 2 EVs with Indian market in focus

Renault-Nissan alliance is looking at going big on the SUV craze in India and announced on Monday that there will be six new models that would be on offer over the course of the next few years of which, four would be C-segment SUVs. Pointing to the success story of Magnite which was launched back in December of 2020, the alliance is specifically looking at targeting the C-segment with more enthusiasm.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 12:24 PM
Follow us on:
File photo: Kiger from Renault (L) and Nissan Magnite stand next to each other at RNAIPL facility.

Of the six models planned by the alliance, Nissan specifically will offer three models with two of these being SUVs. The alliance will invest around 5,300 crore for all the six vehicles that would be manufactured in Chennai, creating an additional 2,000 new jobs. Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta underlined that there is a clear potential for SUVs among buyers in what is now the world's third-largest market. “The success of the Magnite showed us the way forward. It helped us build customer trust and the performance has been very consistent. We see a big growth in A and C segments, these are missed opportunities that we would like to capitalise upon now," he said during a media interaction.

At present, Magnite is the only model of some note from Nissan in India and while models like Qashqai and Juke were showcased late last month, these are only being studied for India feasibility at present. Gupta said that while the focus is on the new models which would be manufactured at the alliance plant in Chennai and offered from 2025 onwards, CBU models would be brought in to sustain the momentum built by Magnite till then.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Interestingly, there would also be two new A-segment EVs that would be manufactured here but it is not clear if these would be offered to the Indian audience or would be meant for exports.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Nissan
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS