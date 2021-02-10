Rambo on the move: Sylvester Stallone buys Chevy Corvette Convertible

Renowned for movies such as Rocky and Rambo, veteran Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has added one more car to his garage - a ravishing Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. The luxury sports car was delivered to Stallone in Florida by the owner of the Tennessee dealership himself.

Stallone's Corvette has been finished in Rapid Blue and features a set of Spectra Gray aluminum wheels. The interior matches the exterior with black and blue leather upholstery. Under the hood, the car gets a naturally-aspirated V8 engine

Though the production of the 2021 Corvette C8 is still at a halt with a return projected for February 16 and many orders are expected to get delayed, Stallone's order wasn't one of those. The 74-year-old, much unlike the people of his age, is determined to ride the mid-engine sports car on the roads of Florida.

Rapid Blue Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

The Tennessee dealership expressed its gratitude to the 'Rambo' for being a part of its customer network. On its Facebook page, it wrote, "We are extremely proud and honored... to be able to say Sylvester Stallone is now one of our customers. We sold him this beautiful 2021 C8 Corvette!"

As per the images shared by the dealership of the actor's new car, it doesn't include the Z51 Performance Package, - something which is said to be opted by various Corvette buyers.