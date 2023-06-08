Mini hikes Cooper range's price by up to 1.60L, delists Convertible and JCW

Mini India has announced a price hike for its entire Cooper range, which has made the luxury hatchback pricier by up to ₹1.60 lakh. With the price hike, the Mini Cooper range now comes at a starting price of ₹41.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India. Also, the British car marquee under the BMW Group has delisted the Cooper Convertible and Cooper JCW models from its official website.

The price hike and the delisting of Cooper Convertible and Cooper JCW models come as part of the automaker's strategy to streamline its product portfolio in India. With this move, Mini India currently has only three models on offer in the country, which are the three-door Cooper SE, three-door Cooper S and Countryman. This product lineup revision move comes from the automaker after the new Mini Cooper SE EV was unveiled, which came adopting the car brand’s fresh design philosophy.

Also Read : MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition unveiled; celebrates the last manual gearbox

Speaking about the revised pricing of the Mini cars in India, the Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW, which was priced at ₹46 lakh (ex-showroom), can now be purchased at ₹47.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S now comes priced at ₹41.20 lakh (ex-showroom), up from ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Mini Cooper S (Steptronic Sport) has gone up to ₹40.58 lakh (ex-showroom) from the previous ₹41.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Mini Cooper SE now comes priced at ₹52.50 lakh (ex-showroom), up from its original pricing of ₹50.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mini Cooper Convertible ₹44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mini Countryman ₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mini Cooper ₹38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Mini Clubman 1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl ₹41.9 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Mini Cooper Jcw ₹45.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe ₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The automaker is increasingly focusing on electric models. As part of the strategy, the Mini Cooper EV was introduced in India last month and it has also promised to bring the performance-oriented Cooper SE and JCW derivatives of the electric car to the country in future.

First Published Date: