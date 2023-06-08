Mini hikes Cooper range's price by up to 1.60L, delists Convertible and JCW

HT Auto
Mini India has announced a price hike for its entire Cooper range, which has made the luxury hatchback pricier by up to 1.60 lakh. With the price hike, the Mini Cooper range now comes at a starting price of 41.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India. Also, the British car marquee under the BMW Group has delisted the Cooper Convertible and Cooper JCW models from its official website.

| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM
The price hike and the delisting of Cooper Convertible and Cooper JCW models come as part of the automaker's strategy to streamline its product portfolio in India. With this move, Mini India currently has only three models on offer in the country, which are the three-door Cooper SE, three-door Cooper S and Countryman. This product lineup revision move comes from the automaker after the new Mini Cooper SE EV was unveiled, which came adopting the car brand’s fresh design philosophy.

Speaking about the revised pricing of the Mini cars in India, the Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW, which was priced at 46 lakh (ex-showroom), can now be purchased at 47.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S now comes priced at 41.20 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Mini Cooper S (Steptronic Sport) has gone up to 40.58 lakh (ex-showroom) from the previous 41.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Mini Cooper SE now comes priced at 52.50 lakh (ex-showroom), up from its original pricing of 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker is increasingly focusing on electric models. As part of the strategy, the Mini Cooper EV was introduced in India last month and it has also promised to bring the performance-oriented Cooper SE and JCW derivatives of the electric car to the country in future.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM IST
