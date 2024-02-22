Punishment for carjacking in the US may become far more severe. Here's why

US lawmakers are taking a serious look at commonly occurring crimes in some of the largest cities in the country and may look at making punishments more harsh than at present. And one crime that is under a large lens is carkacking.

Carjacking is the criminal act of forcing the driver of a car to either give up the vehicle or to drive off to where the accused demands, mostly always under physical or verbal threat. Instances of carjacking have been on the rise in many US cities.

At present, carjacking carries a minimum penalty of two years if an accused is found guilty. But there is a move now to make this a minimum of five years in order for it to act as a deterrent. What's more significant is that if there is bodily harm caused to the victim during carjacking, an accused can face anywhere between 20 and 30 years of jailtime without parole.

Associated Press reports that there is a short special legislative session in the Capitol where a number of Republican-authored tough-on-crime policies will be advanced. “To those who make the decision to carjack someone in Louisiana, here me clearly -- you better hope the car is full of gas and can you go where we can never find you, because when we do you will spend a long time in jail," said Governor Jeff Landry in his speech to the Legislature earlier this week.

While Republicans state that harsher penalties will give more importance to the plight of a victim and that the fear of an increased jail term can make those with nefarious intentions think and think again before committing a crime, Democrats argue that a more holistic approach needs to be adopted and back measures such as additional funding for drug de-addiction centers and for a better environment for criminals who re-enter society after serving their prison sentences.

