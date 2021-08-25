PM Modi says India remains committed towards clean, modern, sustainable mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the 61st Annual Convention organised by the auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said that the country remains firmly committed to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility. In his message addressed to SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa, he added that holistic steps are being taken for the auto manufacturing value chain to make the industry more productive and sustainable. Along with encouraging OEMs to explore new possibilities in this direction, the government is also emphasizing on the importance of circular economy, he further added. One of the best examples of a move in this direction is the recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy that will help timely phasing out the unfit and polluting vehicles in an eco-friendly manner. It will also reduce the cost of raw material used in vehicle manufacturing by around 40%.PM Modi further highlighted the importance of modern mobility, saying that with rapid technological and lifestyle changes, advancement in transportation will positively impact almost every industry and every sector of the country. “There are rapid changes taking place in technology, lifestyle and economy and old approaches and old practices have to be changed," he said. (Also read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to become global hub for green hydrogen)Interpreting the theme of the Annual Convention - ‘Re-building the nation, responsibly’, PM Modi said that the next 25 years are crucial for the country to develop the “next generation infrastructure, world class manufacturing and new age technology" so as to provide its citizens with global standards of quality and safety in mobility. The Prime Minister also lauded the auto industry's role in the country's progress and economy as well as during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "From contributing significantly towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to the ease of living for people, the sector has been a partner in India's growth story," his message read. He also reassured the auto industry that "all the stakeholders have an important role in our government's steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub".