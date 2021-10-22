Top Sections
In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, a litre of petrol was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>114.64 on Wednesday while diesel was available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>104.43 in Amravati.

Petrol, diesel prices today: Third hike in a row. Check fuel rates in your city

2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 08:10 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • After a gap of two days, oil companies have increased the rates of petrol and diesel for the third consecutive day this week.

It is three in a row. The saga of rising petrol and diesel prices continue for the third straight day on Friday. Oil companies have once again hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by 35 paise per litre for each fuel. The rate of petrol and diesel, going seemingly out of control, has once again hit an all-time high.

Petrol price in Delhi today has gone up to 106.89 per litre. Diesel price today has inched closer to three figures at 95.62 per litre in the national capital. Petrol price in Mumbai has gone up to 112.78 per litre, while diesel will cost 103.63 per litre. Petrol price in Bengaluru today has also gone up to hit 110.61 per litre, while diesel price has reached 101.49 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is now at 107.44 per litre and diesel at 98.73 a litre. Petrol price in Chennai has gone up to 103.92 for a litre, while diesel also closer to 100 mark, priced at 99.92 per litre.

After petrol prices hit the three figure mark in every state since oil companies began revising prices from May this year, diesel price too has hit the 100 mark or more in most parts of the country. At this rate diesel is likely to soon follow petrol and breach the three figure price across the country.

Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan still remains the costliest place to buy a litre of either fuel. Petrol price in Sri Ganganagar today is at 119.05 a litre, while diesel is selling for 109.88 per litre.

Since September this year, when oil companies resumed price revision after gap of about a month, the rate of petrol has gone up at least 18 times while diesel price has been hiked 21 times. The key reason behind the rise in fuel prices has been the fluctuation in global crude oil price. It has reached $85 per barrel from a little more than $70 per barrel ahead of the festive season.

According to sources, the Centre is trying to reach an understanding with the oil exporting countries to bring down the rate of crude oil. If there is an agreement, it could help to keep the prices down back home. India imports about 80 per cent of its oil needs from abroad which also makes it difficult to control price of petrol and diesel in case of a surge in global pricing.

 

  • First Published Date : 22 Oct 2021, 08:10 AM IST