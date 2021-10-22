Beat petrol, diesel price hike blues. These cars offer best mileage in India

As petrol and diesel prices touch sky high with new records almost every week, motorists in India are finding it tough to adjust to the new normal of fuel prices above ₹100 mark in most parts. The proverbial query of ‘kitna deti hay’ or ‘what’s the mileage’ has become more pertinent now to tackle the price rise and keep personal mobility at its affordable best.

Some of the new-age cars and two-wheelers do offer better mileage. We have compiled a list of vehicles with the best range, certified by ARAI, to help pick the right car to beat the petrol, diesel price hike blues.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo packs a whole lot more punch than its siblings. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The diesel variant of Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios offers one of the best mileage in the entry-level hatchback segment. The Grand i10 Nios is among very few cars in the segment to offer diesel engine as well. The diesel variant returns a mileage of up to 25 kmpl, according to ARAI records. The petrol automatic variant has an ARAI certified range of up to 21 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift

Maruti is one of the carmakers in India which is known to offer cars with some of the best mileage. Maruti offers the new Swift only in petrol version. While the manual variant returns a little more than 23 kmpl, the automatic version has an ARAI certified range of 23.76 kmpl.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 2020 is nimble yet steady when maintaining straight lines. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

In the premium hatchback segment, Hyundai’s i20 is one of the most popular offerings. It is not only because of the features it has on offer, but also the mileage. According to ARAI, Hyundai i20 can return a mileage of 25.2 kmpl in the diesel variant, while the petrol manual has a range of 20.35 kmpl.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift hatchback is likely to be launched in India soon.

Hyundai i20’s mileage can be challenged by one of Maruti’s best-sellers in recent times. The Baleno, offered with only petrol engine, can offer up to 23.87 kmpl in the manual Dualjet variants. The standard manual versions also offer more than 21 kmpl, according to ARAI.

Hyundai Aura

The updated Hyundai Aura comes with slight visual upgrades.

The sub-compact sedan segment is one of the more popular and affordable choice for buyers in India. Hyundai Aura is among the best in terms of mileage on offer. According to ARAI data, Aura’s diesel manual variant can return mileage of 25 kmpl. It also has a CNG variant which returns mileage of 28 kms per kg. However, the petrol manual version of Aura has a mileage of 21 kmpl.

Maruti Dzire

The 2020 Dzire now has a bolder on-road presence.

The most popular choice in the sub-compact sedan segment in Maruti’s Dzire. Offered only in petrol, Dzire’s manual variant returns a mileage of 23.26 kmpl, while the automatic version has 24.12 kmpl range. The mileage on offer is better than Hyundai Aura for petrol cars in this segment.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet has emerged as the best-selling vehicle from the Korean car maker in India.

The sub-compact SUV is one of the most sought-after buys in India currently. And the SUV that rules the segment in terms of mileage is Kia Sonet. It returns a range of more than 24 kmpl in its diesel variant, according to ARAI certificate. The petrol variants offer slightly more than 18 kmpl.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is also offered with iMT technology, only the second SUV after Kia Sonet to do so.

Hyundai’s sub-compact SUV Venue is one of the few cars in the segment which offers diesel variants besides petrol. Venue has a mileage of 23.4 kmpl, slightly less than that of its Korean sibling Sonet.

Hyundai Creta

Creta has been a power player for Hyundai and the 2020 Creta builds on that reputation. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The mid-size SUV segment is dominated by Hyundai Creta. Not only in terms of sales or features, but also for its mileage. Creta returns a mileage of 21 kmpl in the diesel manual variant. It is slightly higher than Kia Seltos.

Hyundai Verna

The 1.5-litre petrol engine inside the Verna 2020 does a good job of offering performance with commendable handling. (Photo: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

In the premium sedan segment, Hyundai Verna remains one of the favourite choices due to the mileage it offers. The diesel manual unit is capable of returning 25 kmpl, while the range in petrol manual goes up to 18.4 kmpl. The mileage for Honda City is a little more than 24 kmpl for the diesel manual variant.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has clocked 3 lakh unit sales so far, becoming the fastest growing premium sedan in India.

Unlike Hyundai Verna or Honda City, Maruti offers Ciaz in only petrol version and has better mileage than its rivals in the segment. The manual variant can return a mileage of 20.65 kmpl, while the automatic version offers around 20 kmpl.