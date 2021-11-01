Top Sections
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a vehicle during the continuous hike in fuel prices. in New Delhi.

Petrol, diesel prices today. Petrol hits 110 in Kolkata, 115 in Mumbai

2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 08:24 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • This is the most consecutive hikes on petrol and diesel prices India has seen in recent times. Earlier, there was a five-day spree of hikes two weeks ago.

Petrol and diesel prices today have been hiked once again by oil companies. This is the straight sixth day of hike that began on Wednesday last week. The fresh hike has taken the price of petrol past 110 mark in Kolkata, the latest major metro city to join the list.

Mumbai too has seen petrol price go past 115 per litre.

Petrol price today in Delhi has reached 109.34 a litre in Delhi after the price of the fuel as increased by 35 paise for a litre. Diesel price too is nearing the 100 mark in Delhi as it has hit 98.07 a litre today.

Petrol price in Mumbai today will cost 115.15 per litre while price of a litre of diesel will now cost 106.23.

Petrol price in Kolkata has now breached 110 mark. The price of the fuel has now gone up to 110.15 per litre in the city, while diesel price has reached 101.56 per litre in the latest hike. Petrol price in Chennai will cost 106.35 while diesel will cost 102.59 per litre.

Petrol price in Bengaluru has been increased to 113.15 per litre. Diesel price today has also been hiked to 104.09. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol is now available at 113.72 while diesel will set you back by 106.98 for one litre in the capital of Telangana.

The border town of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan remains the costliest place in India to buy a litre of these fuels. Petrol price here has now reached an unprecedented level of 121.62 a litre, while diesel costs 112.52 per litre, even higher than petrol rates in some of the major cities.

Since September 28, petrol price has been hiked 25 times which increased the rates by 8.15 per litre. Diesel price has seen a jump of 9.45 per litre in 28 hikes since September 24. Between May 4 and July 17 this year, India saw petrol price hit through the roof with an increase of 11.44 a litre while diesel price went up by 9.14 per litre within 10 weeks.

The rising price of global crude oil, which has reached $85 per barrel, has been one of the key reasons behind frequent revision in petrol and diesel prices. The hike in global crude oil price has prompted the Centre to take up the matter with oil exporting countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, there has not been any outcome of these talks yet which has helped to rationalise the price to keep the rates in the domestic market down.

  • First Published Date : 01 Nov 2021, 08:24 AM IST