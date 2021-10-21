Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second straight day. Check new fuel rates
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the second straight day on Thursday.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second straight day. Check new fuel rates

2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 08:17 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • After a two-day gap since Monday, oil companies have resumed revising the rates of petrol and diesel, taking the prices to a new all-time high across the nation.

Petrol and diesel prices today have reached yet another record level after oil companies hiked the rates for the second consecutive day this week. Prices of both petrol and diesel have gone up by more than 30 paise for every litre across the country.

Petrol and diesel price hikes resumed on Wednesday after a gap of two days since the start of this week.

Similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Honda Activa 6g

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tvs Apache Rtr 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city

We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

Till Sunday, in four back-to-back hikes, the fuel prices had hit an all-time high after rise in global crude oil rates.

Petrol price in Delhi today has gone up to 106.54 per litre, which is an increase of about 35 paise for a litre. Diesel price in Delhi has also been revised to 95.27 per litre, a similar hike compared to petrol.

Petrol price in Mumbai today has reached 112.44, while price of diesel is now at 103.26 for a litre. Petrol price in Bengaluru has reached 109.89 per litre, while diesel will now cost 85.97 per litre.

Among other metro cities, petrol price in Kolkata has gone up to 107.12 per litre, while in Chennai the price has been revised to 103.61 for every litre. Diesel price in Kolkata has now reached 98.38 per litre and is almost close to hitting the Rs-100 mark in Chennai at 99.59 per litre.

One of the major reasons behind the recent trend of fuel price hikes is the rising price of crude oil in global markets. It had breached $80 per barrel, up by almost $10 per barrel, which resulted in higher cost of petrol and diesel back home. While the Centre is in talks with the countries from where India buys crude oil in an effort to rationalise the rates, the chance of petrol and diesel prices coming down in near future seems bleak. India imports nearly 85 per cent of oil from other countries to meet domestic needs.

 

  • First Published Date : 21 Oct 2021, 08:17 AM IST