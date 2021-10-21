Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second straight day. Check new fuel rates

Petrol and diesel prices today have reached yet another record level after oil companies hiked the rates for the second consecutive day this week. Prices of both petrol and diesel have gone up by more than 30 paise for every litre across the country.

Petrol and diesel price hikes resumed on Wednesday after a gap of two days since the start of this week.

Till Sunday, in four back-to-back hikes, the fuel prices had hit an all-time high after rise in global crude oil rates.

Petrol price in Delhi today has gone up to ₹106.54 per litre, which is an increase of about 35 paise for a litre. Diesel price in Delhi has also been revised to ₹95.27 per litre, a similar hike compared to petrol.

Petrol price in Mumbai today has reached ₹112.44, while price of diesel is now at ₹103.26 for a litre. Petrol price in Bengaluru has reached ₹109.89 per litre, while diesel will now cost ₹85.97 per litre.

Among other metro cities, petrol price in Kolkata has gone up to ₹107.12 per litre, while in Chennai the price has been revised to ₹103.61 for every litre. Diesel price in Kolkata has now reached ₹98.38 per litre and is almost close to hitting the Rs-100 mark in Chennai at ₹99.59 per litre.

One of the major reasons behind the recent trend of fuel price hikes is the rising price of crude oil in global markets. It had breached $80 per barrel, up by almost $10 per barrel, which resulted in higher cost of petrol and diesel back home. While the Centre is in talks with the countries from where India buys crude oil in an effort to rationalise the rates, the chance of petrol and diesel prices coming down in near future seems bleak. India imports nearly 85 per cent of oil from other countries to meet domestic needs.