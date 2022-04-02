Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates

Petrol and diesel prices today have been hiked for the tenth time in last 12 days. The recent hikes have increased the price of the fuel by more than ₹ 7 per litre.

There seems no end to petrol and diesel price hike. After a day's respite, oil companies have once again raised the price of petrol and diesel across the country. The latest hike has increased the price of the fuel by 80 paise per litre. This is the tenth price hike in the last 12 days since the oil companies resumed revising rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis since March 22. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by more than ₹7 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi today stands at ₹102.61 per litre. Diesel price in Delhi NCR has been increased to ₹93.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel have become expensive by 85 paise. Petrol price in Mumbai today is at ₹117.57 per litre while diesel price stands at ₹101.79 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹108.21 and ₹98.28 per litre after an increase of 76 paise per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹112.19 after a 84-paise hike, and diesel is ₹97.02 per litre.

In Delhi, CNG prices have also been hiked on Friday. The dual hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices serves a double whammy for commuters in the Delhi NCR region.

The daily revision in fuel prices was paused on November 4 last year when the Centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Till March 22, the oil companies kept oil prices unchanged. However, in the last two weeks, following the crude oil going upwards due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prices have been revised on a daily basis. Prices are expected to see further hikes in coming days and is expected to have a cascading impact on the prices of other items.

