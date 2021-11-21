Own an old diesel vehicle? You can retrofit it with an electric kit in this city

In a major step to the electrification of the vehicle fleet in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to allow old diesel vehicles to be retrofitted with an electric kit. The Delhi transport department will enlist manufacturers who make electric kits for retrofitting conventional ICE vehicles to EVs, informed Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

This move comes as a major relief for the owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi who have to scrap the old diesel vehicles due to the current regulation. The National Green Tribunal in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2018 ordered that diesel vehicles older by 10 years or more and petrol vehicles older by 15 years or more cannot ply in Delhi NCR.

This came as a blow to many, as thousands of vehicles in Delhi-NCR became non-operational all of a sudden due to the ruling. But now, with this move, they can continue using the same vehicles as EVs after transforming them into electric ones from diesel-powered ones.

While this step will help the old diesel vehicle owners to continue using the vehicles, it would also help develop the EV aftermarket business ecosystem. The announcement comes at a time, when the national capital is suffering from severe air pollution and vehicular emission is one of the contributors to that.

Gahlot said in a tweet, Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting. "Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to the electric engine, dept'll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this'll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs," he wrote in his Tweeter post.

Besides allowing the retrofitting of diesel vehicles with electric kits, the Delhi government has also decided that from now on, electric light commercial vehicles will be allowed entry on around 250 roads during no entry hours. The government believes that this step would further boost EV penetration in the state.

Gahlot in another tweet said, "Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles ( L5N & N1). To drive adoption of EVs we've exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during 'No Entry' Hours. LCVs reg. have already seen a 95% hike since launch of EV Policy!"