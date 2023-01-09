Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Over 2,300 Vehicles Penalised In A Day For Wrong Side Driving In Noida

Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida

Over 2,300 people, including two-wheeler riders, were penalised in a day for wrong-lane driving in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Monday.

By: PTI
Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 15:20 PM
Follow us on:
Noida Police issued challans to more than 2,300 vehicles on Sunday for driving on the wrong side of the road. (Hindustan Times)

The challans were issued during a checking campaign on Sunday on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and under the supervision of the deputy commissioners of the three zones of the district, according to an official statement.

Action was also taken in cases of drunk-driving and against motorists violating traffic rules, the police said.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 Mt-09
889 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha Xsr125
124 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
312 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Among the challans issued, 42 were for faulty number plates, 2,361 for wrong-lane driving/riding, 44 for triple riding on two wheelers, 507 for riding without a helmet, 32 for seat belt rule violations, according to the statement.

Another 128 challans were issued for no-parking violations, 77 for driving without a license, the police said.

During the campaign carried out in compliance of Covid-19 norms, the drivers were checked by breath analysers as well as the details of vehicles were checked through e-challan app, the police added.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 15:20 PM IST
TAGS: traffic rules Noida Traffic Police
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS