One-of-a-kind Delhi to London bus service hits Covid-19 roadblock

The Covid-19 pandemic and its second wave in India has emerged as a massive challenge for the country and continues to have massive ramifications for various sectors and for people at larger. With lockdown, curfews and restrictions in effect at many places and with several countries restricting travelers from India, the Delhi to London bus service announced last year has also hit a stumbling block.

Gurugram-based Adventures Overland, the company organizing the bus service, announced on Thursday that owing to the prevailing pandemic-related situation, the inaugural edition of the journey has now been pushed back to April of 2022. "The health and safety of the participants, crew members, and channel partners is our highest priority and deferment is the only responsible course of action at this time," a statement released by the company to the press read. "It will also enable us to provide the experience that our participants expect and deserve in a safe environment."

The first edition of the trip was originally scheduled for May of this year.

The tourism sector across the world has, perhaps, been hit the hardest since the pandemic emerged early 2020. While the auto sector too took a knock on the chin, a preference for personal mobility due to virus fears is one of the main reasons why there was a resurgence in sales in the last few months of the year gone by. But the second wave of the pandemic - India reported over three lakh cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day rise for any country - has threatened to slam the brakes once again.