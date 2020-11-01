Nissan Ariya prototypes touch ground for the first time in Europe

A few early production units of the recently unveiled Nissan Ariya electric crossover have just landed in Europe. The prototypes will be used as show cars to increase the excitement and interest of customers in the region while some are also destined for testing purposes at Nissan grounds.

Nissan says that with 5 versions of the Ariya for Europe, the all-electric crossover will perfectly fit the needs of the European customer. "We can see how beautiful this car looks and we really can't wait to share more details in the upcoming months," said Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager of Electric Passenger Cars, Nissan Europe. Ariya will be made available in the second half of 2021.

The electric crossover SUV can travel up to approximately 300 miles between recharges. It promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation and advanced driver assistance and connectivity technology– wrapped in a sophisticated yet simple exterior design with a spacious, lounge-like interior.

(Also see | More pictures of Nissan Ariya electric SUV)

Ariya's base model will be a rear-wheel drive combining an electric motor delivering 215 HP and 300 Nm of torque with a 65 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant has a longer-range of 379 miles and is powered by a 90 kWh battery, rated at 239 HP and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. The range-topping AWD variant combines 90 kWh of battery with two electric motors delivering a system output of 389 HP and 600 Nm of torque.