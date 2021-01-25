Nine motorcyclists held for rash driving on Western E-way in Mumbai

Nine motorcyclists were arrested on Sunday for rash and negligent driving on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai, a police official said.

The action was taken by the Bandra traffic division as part of a special 'road safety drive', he said.

"The nine bikers were caught at Triangle Point on the highway. Their motorcycles were seized and the offenders were handed over to the Bandra police," the official said.

They have been arrested under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

The road safety drive was conducted on the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Traffic) Nandkumar Thakur, he said.

