Namma Yatri launches cab services in Bengaluru, promises transparent fares

Karnataka-based mobility app, Namma Yatri, has announced its foray into offering cab services in Bengaluru and has incorporated cabs in its fleet. Namma Yatri aims to offer high transparency and efficiency with its cab services, expanding on its services of three-wheelers. The company said Namma Yatri will be the first app to embrace the latest pricing guidelines set by the Karnataka government, ensuring fair pricing practices and eliminating surge pricing during peak hours.

Namma Yatri will offer cab services across multiple categories - Non-AC Mini. AC Mini, Sedan and XL Cab. The company plans to expand its services to inter-city, rentals, scheduled rides and more beyond Bengaluru and across Karnataka. It also aims to accommodate special requests including disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, travelling with pets, and trips to public transport hubs, the company said in a statement. Moreover, Namma Yatri has unveiled subscription plans for cabs, which will be free until October 1, 2024, and thereafter will charge ₹90 daily for unlimited rides.

Speaking at the rollout, Dr Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzrai, Govt. of Karnataka said, “I am proud to inaugurate this milestone event for Namma Yatri, Karnataka's homegrown app. Their community-centric approach and pioneering efforts in driver welfare set a commendable precedent. I applaud their commitment to innovation, transparency, and inclusivity, and wish them success with the cab service launch".

Magizhan Selvan, CEO - Namma Yatri, said, "Namma Yatri isn't merely an app; it represents a transformative approach to addressing mobility challenges on a large scale. We are dedicated to empowering drivers through cutting-edge technology at an optimal cost, fostering satisfaction among both drivers and commuters. We have received strong support from the cab driver community. Our driver wellness programs, initiatives for safety and sakkath service are adapted for the cab driver community. Ensuring driver satisfaction translates directly into providing the best service to valued customers."

Namma Yatri says it has already signed up 25,000 cab drivers and aims to onboard over one lakh drivers over the next six months. The company promises fast pickups, low cancellations, affordable prices and reliable service. The app operates under the ONDC network, which makes it 100 per cent open data and open-source code for all. The company says it is using a lifetime zero-commission, direct-to-driver model, which allows for an increment in driver income as well as improved vehicle maintenance and customer experiences.

