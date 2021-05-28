MG Motor partners with Attero to recycle electric vehicle batteries

MG Motor announced on Thursday that it has teamed up with Noida-based Attero to recycle electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the country. In a press statement, MG informed that the two companies will jointly work to recycle and reuse the Li-ion batteries used in the automaker's ZS EV units after their end-of-life.

MG Motor president and managing director Rajeev Chaba said that the partnership with Attero will give customers more confidence in the brand and will help them to understand battery's end-of-life usage. "We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimise the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy," he said.

MG Motor had driven in the ZS EV in the early parts of 2020 before launching an updated version with better range of around 420 kms courtesy a 44.5 kWh battery pack inside. It has a starting price tag of ₹20.99 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi) for the Excite variant. There is also an Exclusive variant on offer.

The ZS EV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai's Kona in India. In the MG India camp, it is joined by the Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster SUVs.