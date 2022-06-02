Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Mg Motor Joins Hands With Castrol, Jio Bp To Set Up Ev Charging Network In India

MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India

MG Motor offers ZS EV as its only electric vehicle in India. It has now join hands with Castrol and Jio-bp to increase electric four-wheeler charging network in the country.
By : Updated on : 02 Jun 2022, 05:05 PM
MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India.

MG Motor India has tied up with brands like Castrol India and Jio-bp to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. The carmaker made the announcement today saying that the collaboration with the lubricant brand and the fuel retailer will ‘explore mobility solutions for electric cars’. 

According to the statement, MG Motor India, Jio-bp and Castrol will install four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure while expanding the lubricant brand's existing network to cater to electric vehicles. “The partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor's commitment to provide vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerating EV adoption in India," read the statement issued by MG Motor.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

"The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country," the statement said. EV customers will be able to locate nearby charging stations by using the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

Such initiative is not new for Jio-bp, which is a joint venture between Reliance Industries and British Petroleum. Earlier in April, TVS Motor Company too announced a tie-up with Jio-bp to set up public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Meanwhile, Castrol aims to increase its auto service network through this tie-up. It hopes to start serving four-wheeler electric cars. These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 05:05 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS