MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India.

MG Motor offers ZS EV as its only electric vehicle in India. It has now join hands with Castrol and Jio-bp to increase electric four-wheeler charging network in the country.

MG Motor India has tied up with brands like Castrol India and Jio-bp to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. The carmaker made the announcement today saying that the collaboration with the lubricant brand and the fuel retailer will ‘explore mobility solutions for electric cars’.

According to the statement, MG Motor India, Jio-bp and Castrol will install four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure while expanding the lubricant brand's existing network to cater to electric vehicles. “The partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor's commitment to provide vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerating EV adoption in India," read the statement issued by MG Motor.

"The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country," the statement said. EV customers will be able to locate nearby charging stations by using the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

Such initiative is not new for Jio-bp, which is a joint venture between Reliance Industries and British Petroleum. Earlier in April, TVS Motor Company too announced a tie-up with Jio-bp to set up public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Meanwhile, Castrol aims to increase its auto service network through this tie-up. It hopes to start serving four-wheeler electric cars. These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers.

