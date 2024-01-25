Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz enters partnership to offer ultra luxurious residences in Dubai

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM
  • The Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai will have 150 residential units with two, three and four-bedroom units.
An artistic impression of a living space inside a residential unit of Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai. (Binghatti)

It may not be the first luxury automotive brand to enter into a partnership for high-end residences but Mercedes-Benz sure is looking to make the loudest noise. The German company has entered into a partnership with Dubai-based developer Binghatti for a 65-storey residential tower with each unit offering as much opulence as a top-end Mercedes car model.

To be officially called Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai, the tower will rise 341 meters from ground level. But while it will surely be nowhere close to the tallest buildings in the city, it isn't exactly looking at towering over others. Instead, the focus is on offering residential spaces to potential customers that are accustomed to a high quality of living. And this is where the Mercedes branding will come into play.

The Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai will have 150 residential units with two, three and four-bedroom units. There will also be five penthouses at the very top of the tower. There will also be restaurants, sports & wellness zones, lounges and non-automotive reatail spaces here.

But Binghatti has not shared much more on the living spaces particularly apart from the fact that there will be a space for charging electric vehicles, facility to avail chauffeur services and automated valet parking.

Why is Mercedes lending its name to the project?

Mercedes-Benz has been known around the world - and for decades - for its luxury vehicles. But to strengthen brand positioning, automotive companies have often tied up with real-estate developers for residential and commercial projects. Whether it is Lamborghini-inspired villas in Spain or Porsche-themed hotel suite in Atlanta or even Aston Martin residences in New York, it is all about connecting deeper with the rich and affluent of the world. As such, Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai is likely to help the brand further underline its credentials as a symbol of status for the wealthy.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST
