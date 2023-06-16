Mercedes-Benz previews the new-gen GLC ahead of India launch. What to expect?

The new-gen GLC arrives in India later this year and the automaker has shared a glimpse of the luxury SUV out on Indian roads in a camouflaged avatar
The all-new GLC made its global debut in 2022 growing in proportions and sporting a more opulent exterior and interior
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is 60 mm longer than its predecessor while the wheelbase is longer by 15 mm
The styling is an evolution of the predecessor and the luxury SUV is easily recognisable despite the new design language
The cabin borrows heavily from the new-gen C-Class including the steering wheel, AC vents, 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a vertical 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
Other features will include the latest MBUX UI, connected tech, HUD, adjustable seats with ventilation, electrically operable tailgate & more
The new-gen GLC is expected to get the 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines, both will get 48V mild-hybrid tech
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will arrive in a number of trims including the sportier AMG Line with more aggressive styling
Select dealerships have begun accepting bookings for the new-gen GLC ahead of the launch in July. Prices are expected to be around ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom)