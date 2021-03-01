Maruti Suzuki registers 8.3% month-on-month growth in PV sales in February

Maruti Suzuki on Monday reported an 8.3% increase in month-on-month sales in February for passenger vehicles. While the likes of Alto and S-Presso underperformed last month in comparison to February of 2020, the performance of utility vehicles was heartening for the company.

Maruti sold a total of 144,761 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month, up from 133,702 in February of 2020. Powering the company was the performance of utility vehicles like Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza. It is important to note here that the updated S-Cross and Brezza were launched post February of last year.

While the utility vehicles' sub-segment saw a month-on-month rise of 18.9%, the compact sub-segment too registered a positive growth of 15.3%. WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire are some of the cars that make up this sub-segment. As many as 80,517 of these units were sold last month.

The mini sub-segment which features Alto and S-Presso, however, continue to be a point of concern. Maruti sold 23,959 units of these cars last month, down from 27,499 in February of 2020.

Exports, meanwhile, saw an uptick last month with the country's largest car maker sending 11,891 units to foreign markets, up 11.9% when compared to figures from the same month in the previous year. Maruti recently hit the significant milestone of exporting 2 million units from India to foreign markets. The car maker had first started exporting cars from here back in 1986.