Mahindra Service on Wheels completes a year, puts 450 vehicles on Indian roads

With 450 dedicated vehicles, Mahindra on Monday announced that its Service on Wheels had completed one year of providing doorstep maintenance to customers. The service was launched in October of 2019 but its significance may have only increased in Covid times with car owners possibly avoiding workshops due to safety and hyigene concerns.

While Mahindra workshops across the country maintain that there is a strict guideline in place for keep safety on top of the list of priorities, the company's Service on Wheels initiative has also been made robust with 450 vehicles attending to service calls at the preferred location of customers. These vehicles include both two wheelers as well as vans, and offer most maintenance services that are available at workshops. Equipped with tools, parts and lubricants, the special service vehicles also provide interior sanitization using the fumigation technique at the customer’s location.

Mobile two-wheeler service units can cater to needs in urban and semi-urban areas.

Mahindra informs that the two-wheelers in particular are deployed in urban and semi urban areas while the vans travel to rural areas which may be far from its authorized outlets.