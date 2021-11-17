Mahindra pulls plug on XUV500 after the launch of XUV700

Mahindra has discontinued its popular XUV500 after the launch of the latest XUV700 in the country. Mahindra dealers have also stopped accepting bookings for the XUV500, although the SUV remains listed on the official website.

A company representative has also confirmed to HT Auto that the homegrown automaker has halted the production of its popular XUV500.

Though some reports suggest that XUV500 may make a comeback as a five-seat model to compete with Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Tata Harrier, but that remains unconfirmed at the moment.

(Also | Watch: Mahindra XUV700 scores smashing five-star rating in Global NCAP tests)

The departure of XUV500 comes as a natural choice for Mahindra (after the new XUV700) even though it has served the brand well for many years. The XUV500 has remained a favorite of many SUV enthusiasts in India, but the new XUV700 has been launched to build on the cult of its predecessor.

The new XUV700 was first unveiled on August 14 this year in four variants, MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. It comes in petrol and diesel engine choices with five and seven-seat layouts and manual as well as automatic transmission options. It has been recently reported also that the latest SUV bagged about 70,000 bookings before Diwali.

(Also read | With strong demand for XUV700, Mahindra reports eight-fold rise in Q2 profit)

Meanwhile, Mahindra also announced its electrification goals as it gears up to bring in 16 new electric vehicles by 2027. The new EV lineup by Mahindra will be launched in both SUV and light commercial vehicle categories informed the company.