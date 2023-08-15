Mahindra OJA platform debuts, targets global dominance in lightweight tractors

Mahindra Rise on Tuesday introduced a new platform for its range of lightweight tractors, called OJA. The word Oja is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Ojas’ which means energy or vigour, and Mahindra is looking at this platform to help it play a significantly larger role in the global sphere of lightweight tractor segment and model ranges. The OJA 2127 27 HP model was also officially launched at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) while the OJA 3140 40 hp small utility model at ₹.

Mahindra Rise is underlining that the OJA platform will help usher in a new range of lightweight tractor models because of its versatility and the options it opens up. There are four sub platforms - sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility, and the models based on these will offer high power to weight ratio, 4WD, connected intelligence and a modular design.

Interestingly, the sub-compact models - 10 in all - will be available for the US market alone while the compact models will be offered in the US, India and ASEAN markets. The small utility models too will be offered in the US, India and ASEAN regions.

Diverse Customer Segments

While Mahindra is looking at positioning its OJA platform as the force behind its new-age light-weight tractors for the world, the company recognises that various markets have varying customer bases and requirements.

The company during a presentation highlighted that while the US market sees application areas for lightweight tractors at golf courses, small farms, orchards, organic farming and for landscapers, the application area in India could be on cotton, paddy, sugarcane and vegetable farms, apart from orchards and vineyards. This is also true for most parts of the ASEAN region.

Diverse Product Portfolio Stemming from OJA

Mahindra Rise is underlining that the products coming out of the OJA platform focuses on feasibility, practicality, capability and affordability. There are three packs that will be offered on the models - PROJA, which is a productivity pack, MYOJA, which is an intelligence pack and ROBOJA for automation.

The PROJA pack will see models offer functions like tilt and telescopic steering, projector lights, electric PTO, among others. The MYOJA pack equips models with features like live location and geo fencing, service alerts, critical component alerts, diesel-usage alerts, among others. The ROBOJA pack, as the name suggests, focuses on automation and allows features like auto braking for short turning, electronic depth and draft control, electronic quick raise and lower, key FOB and push-button start, etc.

Mahindra Rise OJA: Essential Focus

The OJA platform from Mahindra Rise essentially looks to simplify light-weight tractor operation through the claim of rugged built, affordable maintenance and capable and connected work on farms. The OJA 2127 model that was officially launched features 12 forward and 12 rear gears and three tech packs mentioned above.

