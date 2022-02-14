Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models

Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models

The service camp is open for all Mahindra cars in the Indian market and there are several discount options available as well.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 02:26 PM
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently organizing a nation-wide service camp for its range of passenger vehicle (PV) models in the country, including the latest Thar and XUV700. The camp is being organized at all Mahindra dealerships till February 19.

In a press statement, Mahindra informed that there are 75 checkpoints that are being covered in the service camp for the PVs and that these are free of cost.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric|Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 8.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In case of any repair, customers can also avail a five per cent discount on spare parts and on accessories, and 10 per cent off on labour cost. Customers can also avail a 15 per cent discount on Road-Side Assistance (RSA).

The statement further elaborates that all the centers are equipped to carry out QWIK service, where periodic maintenance service and/or minor repair will be done in 90 mins.

Mahindra has been on a product offensive in recent times but is also looking to further consolidate its post-sales service network. While some of its models like the Thar and XUV700 are in hot demand - some variants of both models have a waiting period running into several months, the company also has an eye peeled on the EV movement.

In the ongoing months, several of Mahindra PV models are available on discount as well. (Check details here)

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 02:26 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Thar XUV700
Related Stories
Force Gurkha joins Mahindra Bolero SUVs as part of Kerala Police fleet
12 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon
10 Feb 2022
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
14 Feb 2022
Kia Carens India launch date announced. Check here
08 Feb 2022
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.
10 Feb 2022
Mahindra teases upcoming electric cars ahead of unveiling its EV roadmap in July
12 Feb 2022
Mercedes to launch 2022 Maybach S-Class in India on March 3
14 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS