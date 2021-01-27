LG Chem swings to profit on strong demand for electric car batteries

LG Chem swings to profit on strong demand for electric car batteries1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
- The Tesla supplier posted operating profit of 674 billion won ($610.20 million), versus a loss of 33 billion won in the same period a year earlier.
South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Wednesday it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 on strong demand for its electric car batteries.
The South Korean chemicals and battery maker, whose wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution supplies Tesla Inc, posted operating profit of 674 billion won ($610.20 million), versus a loss of 33 billion won in the same period a year earlier.
The result is lower than the 777 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate derived from 19 analyst estimates.