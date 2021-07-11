LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE becomes first LEGO model to speed over real car circuit

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE 'AF Corse #51' became the first LEGO model to spend time on a real race track , speeding over 200 km/h in Modena circuit in Italy. This was made possible by attaching the LEGO Ferrari model on a real Ferrari 488 GTE that was driven by Ferrari Competizioni GT's official driver , Giancarlo Fisichella.

The brick model was fitted on the front of the racing car with the help of a mechanical arm specifically designed for the occasion. The milestone of the LEGO vehicle was documented with the help of eight cameras and two drones , getting a shot from every point of view. Now , LEGO will get the images and the sounds captured by the cameras edited to create an adrenalinic video.

The video will help all LEGO fans and motor enthusiasts to experience the speed, the engine roar and the vibrations of the race as if they were part of the race themselves.

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE was launched in November of 2020. The 48 cm long racing model is crafted from 1 ,677 LEGO Technic elements , making it a rewarding immersive building experience for older builders aged 18+ who love endurance racing , motorsport and Ferrari cars. It features front and rear suspension , aerodynamic curves , a working V8 engine and a steering wheel decorated with Prancing Horse badge.

The toy car gets finishing touch with the original race number , sponsor stickers and the authentic Tricolour paintjob , making it look a true expression of Ferrari's endurance racer. After the race event , LEGO Group Italy's Marketing Director Camillo Mazzola said , "The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE is so similar to the real one , and all that it needed to really come alive was to be able to speed through a real racing car circuit and today it has happened!"