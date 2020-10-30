Lamborghini opens its first lounge and studio center outside US, in Tokyo

In a bid to offer customers the option of keeping a close watch on their personalization preferences and to provide a gateway into the world of Lamborghini, the makers of the iconic sports car recently inaugurated a special lounge and studio center in Tokyo which now becomes only the second city in the world - after New York - to be home to such a facility.

Lounge Tokyo from Lamborghini offers customers the option to fully personalize every aspect of their new Lamborghini’s exterior and interior color and trim. This is done at the Ad Personam studio which finds a permanent place inside the studio. Additionally, Lounge Tokyo seeks to offer customers and a VIP clientele a deep dive into the world of Lamborghini while also providing venue space for events and exhibitions.

As part of the inaugural exhibition here, a special Aventador S has been presented which gets exclusive styling elements from world-renowned fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto. Lamborghini says that the car is a fusion of automotive design and the world of fashion. "It has been exciting to have the chance to work with Yohji Yamamoto, the world-renowned fashion icon, who innately understood our significant Lamborghini design DNA," said Mitja Borkert, Head of Design for Automobili Lamborghini, in a press statement. "Our collaboration inspired this outstanding artwork and design for the Aventador S and celebrates Italian craftsmanship connecting with Japanese culture."

As for the lounge itself, the round floor offers an entyr into the Lamborghini lifestyle while also serving as the area for car handovers to customers. The second and third floors offer space for events and business meetings. "We created this lounge because we are designers of experience, and we want guests to enjoy the real Italian Lamborghini feeling in this space," said Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.