Kia India reports sales growth of 44%, Carens records highest-ever sales

Kia India has reported the highest-ever market share of 7.4 per cent in Q4 FY22-23. The manufacturer sells Carens in the Indian market which is an MPV clocked highest ever sales figures of 74,735 units. When compared to the corresponding quarter last year, the sales grew by 24.4 per cent. Moreover, the exports also grew by 22 per cent when compared to the subsequent quarter last year.

In March 2023, Kia sold 21,501 units in the domestic market, with Sonet being the company’s best-seller at 8,677 units, followed by Seltos with 6,554 units and Carens with 6,102 units. Coming to international dispatches, Kia India exported 85,754 units in FY2023 whereas the monthly export numbers in March’23 stood at 6,200 units.

Kia Cars India showcased purpose built vehicle versions of the Kia Carens MPV at the Auto expo 2023, which preview an ambulance and a police car.

It's been four years since Kia entered the Indian market. The manufacturer has already expanded its dealership network to over 425 touchpoints across 213 cities in India. Moreover, the manufacturer has already refreshed its vehicle line-up with OBD2-ready vehicles. The Seltos, Sonet and Carens have been updated to comply with the RDE norms. The vehicles received updated powertrains and new features as well.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, at Kia India said, "Our phenomenal success is inevitably because of our customers who continue to love our products and entrust us with their mobility needs year after year. Our focus on offering futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge technology, has helped us in winning Indian market and new-age customers alike. With additional features and improvements in engine and transmission combinations in RDE-compliant vehicles, we are confident that we will continue our winning spree where more & more customers will join our Kia family. As we continue to push boundaries and embrace new technologies, our passion for disruption will inspire and delight our customers for years to come."

