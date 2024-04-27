Keep your car ready to beat the heat wave. Three key tips

With the temperatures soaring to a scorching high every day and the heatwave knocking sweeping in many parts of India, one can only imagine how hard things are going to be in the coming months. From keeping the AC on to consuming more fluids to taking baths multiple times, we have been trying to beat the heat in many ways possible. While we are keeping ourselves ready to beat the soaring heat, our cars too need a bit of attention.

High temperature not only impacts on human body but on vehicles' performance as well. Hence, proper maintenance of a car is necessary during such hot weather to make sure the vehicle won't break down when needed.

Here are some easy yet useful tips to follow to make sure the car remains ready to beat the heat wave.