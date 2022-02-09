Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Intoxicated truck driver rams into vehicles, 31 cars in state of sorry damage

Intoxicated truck driver rams into vehicles, 31 cars in state of sorry damage

Several vehicles caught fire after a truck jumped signal and crashed into them.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Feb 2022, 02:45 PM
Burning cars stand on a street in Fuerth, Germany, after an intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars. (AP)

A truck recently ran a red light signal and rammed straight into a number of vehicles in south German town of Fuerth, near Nuremberg. Such was the impact of the collision that a number of the vehicles were pushed violently into the walls of buildings on either side of the road and in all, there were around 31 cars that bore the brunt of the incident.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Associated Press reported that the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol. Referring to a police statement, the report mentions that the driver first jumped the traffic signal and hit a car at the crossroads. Instead of stopping though, the driver continued ahead. Apart from severely damaging several vehicles - some even bursting into flames, the truck itself caught fire.

The driver,  a 50-year-old Turkish citizen, was immediately arrested and the entire matter is being further investigated. A breath alcohol test, however, already confirmed that the accused was heavily intoxicated. Fortunately though, only the driver of the truck and another driver in one of the damaged vehicles received some injuries and no fatalities were reported.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2022, 02:45 PM IST
TAGS: Car accident Road accident Car crash
Related Stories
Wrong-side and drunk driving key reasons for road accidents in India in 2020
03 Feb 2022
Tesla recalls over 817,000 cars in this country over seat belt reminder alert
03 Feb 2022
‘Park your car in the open’: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia to issue recall
09 Feb 2022
Toyota apologizes to family of employee who committed suicide due to overwork
02 Feb 2022
Fire breaks out inside Rivian's electric vehicle plant, reason unknown
08 Feb 2022
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles
08 Feb 2022
Canadian truckers' protest may hit automotive industry in already tough times
09 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS