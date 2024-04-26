Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News India's Maruti Suzuki Slightly Misses Q4 Profit Estimates

India's Maruti Suzuki slightly misses Q4 profit estimates

By: Reuters
Updated on: 26 Apr 2024, 16:24 PM
Employees check a fully assembled car at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo (REUTERS)

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported fourth-quarter profit on Friday that marginally missed estimates.

Maruti's standalone profit rose 47.8% on-year to 38.78 billion rupees, compared with analysts' estimate of 38.97 billion rupees on average, as per LSEG data.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2024, 16:24 PM IST
