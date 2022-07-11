Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Recalls Over 10,000 Ioniq Hybrids And Plug In Hybrids Over Fire Risk

Hyundai recalls over 10,000 Ioniq Hybrids and plug-in hybrids over fire risk

Hyundai will start sending recall notification letters to affected owners on August 26, 2022.
By : Updated on : 11 Jul 2022, 12:10 PM
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Hyundai Motor has issued a recall for 10,575 units of 2017 and 2018 Ioniq hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles due to a potential fire risk. The company had previously recalled these models in 2018 but the vehicles in this batch were not properly repaired and thus, still pose a fire risk. There is a loose connection between the contacts in the main relay of the vehicles which can cause an increased electrical resistance between them. In case of such an electrical resistance, the pieces can heat up and potentially get hot enough to cause a fire. If such an issue occurs, the HEV warning light of the vehicle might illuminate or it might not be possible to start the vehicle.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 16, 2016, and August 16, 2017. The recalled Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid has an assembly period from August 10, 2017, to August 11, 2017. The problem was first spotted by Hyundai back in March, 2018, when the company received a complaint about heat damage to the rear seat of a 2017 Kia Niro in the South Korean market.

(Also read | Hyundai introduces new base variant of Alcazar priced at 15.89 lakh)

When investigated, the company found there is a loose main relay connection and realized that the part came from a previous supplier using lower manufacturing specifications. This is when the October 2018 recall began.

However, in June of 2021, Hyundai received a report about a 2017 Ioniq catching fire even after receiving the original recall repair. In November and December 2021, the company then received two more reports about 2017 Ioniqs catching fire, and these had also received a recall fix. In March 2022, the company learned about two more fires.

Now, to fix this issue, Hyundai dealers will inspect and replace the power relay assembly and main relay. Recall notification letters will be sent to affected owners on August 26, 2022.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM IST
