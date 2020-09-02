Hyundai Motor India inducts Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg to board

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the induction of Ganesh Mani S and Tarun Garg to its board as whole time directors.

Mani S is currently Director - Production, while Garg is Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL.

Their tenure as whole time directors will be for a period of three years effective from August 24, 2020, the company said in a statement.

(Also Read: Hyundai and US singles charts topper BTS launch Ioniq EV theme song)

They will play a part in guiding HMIL's strategy, operations and lead the organisation's initiatives towards a successful future, it added.

Mani S and Garg come in place of Stephen Sudhakar J (Head of Unit and Senior Vice President - People Strategy and Business Support Division, HMIL), whose term ended as a whole time director, and R Sethuraman, whose tenure as an independent director has ended.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.