Hyundai luxury brand Genesis uses 3,281 drones for logo. Yes, it's a record

Genesis brand under Hyundai is known globally for its cars that are often synonymous with luxury. And because China is the world's largest automotive market, Genesis' entry into the market here required something spectacular. That the over 3,200 drones used to display the Genesis logo over the Shanghai logo created a record was, well, a starring highlight.

Genesis stormed into the Guinness World Records for the 'Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) airborne simultaneously' - 3,281 drones, to be precise. All the drones came together with careful precision to form the logo of the brand and under the night sky, looked absolutely stunning.

While this is quite a way for an auto brand to announce its debut in a country, it also helped Genesis beat the previous such record held - 3,051 drones used by Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology in September of last year.

Commenting on the aerial display, Markus Henne - CEO of Genesis Motor China, explaineed that the driving force was to connect with the car-buying audience in the country in a rather unconventional manner. "At the heart of the Genesis promise is the daring spirit to do things differently. Our first-ever moment in China was a special opportunity to engage with our audience and show what Genesis is about," he said. "With this record-breaking drone performance, we brought our brand story and philosophy to life for many Chinese consumers. Soon, we will bring even more inspiring Genesis experiences and products to the consumers in China."

The event was held on March 29 and will seek to kickstart Genesis' journey in what is a lucrative yet competitive market. Luxury cars are quite the rage in China with several strong foreign as well as local players vying for attention. And while Hyundai has previously had to wade through challenging times - mainly owing to its sedan-heavy lineup, Genesis' debut could be a completely new start of fl