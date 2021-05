Hyundai forms relief task force to support customers affected by Cyclone Yaas

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has formed a relief task force to support its customers affected by Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by this cyclone in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand thereby offering them 'Peace of Mind' during this difficult period," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

To ensure uninterrupted mobility, the automaker said it is extending emergency roadside service to support the customers for hassle-free and peace of mind experience.

Additionally, the company is offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles, it added.

Earlier this month, Hyundai has already announced an extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service by two months for all customers unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their respective states/cities.

